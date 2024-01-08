NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Week 11

Every year, the MVP race is the biggest in the NBA. Through the first two months of the season, a handful of superstars have already put together strong cases as to why they should be a finalist.

Over the past few seasons, the same handful of players have been in the mix for MVP. Joel Embiid took home the hardware last year, with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo winning before him. At this point, all three of these stars have a chance to be in the conversation again in 2024.

As the NBA regular season rages on, here is a look at the MVP rankings through the first week of January.

NBA MVP power rankings through week 11:

5) Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks might be a middle-of-the-pack team in the Western Conference, but Luka Doncic has been one of the NBA's top performers. As the All-Star guard gets closer to his prime, he continues to be an elite all-around offensive talent.

A large part of why the Mavericks are sixth in the West is because of Doncic. His masterful play as a scorer and facilitator cover a lot of holes on their roster. The four-time All-Star is currently averaging 33.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists. If Dallas can climb up the standings, Doncic will have a strong MVP case.

4) Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Despite playing alongside another superstar now in Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still putting up MVP-level numbers. Through 35 games, he is averaging 31.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Giannis' numbers this season are on both with both years that he won MVP (2019,2020). Another factor in his case is that the Bucks are currently second in the Eastern Conference at 25-11. Having Lillard on the roster now might take away a little from Giannis, but he is still more than worthy of being in the MVP conversation.

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Another top player on a top team is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder. Following his breakout season last year, he is once again one of the top guards in the NBA.

SGA's averages currently sit at 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He is also leading the league in steals at 2.4 a game. As for the Thunder, they are less than two games out of the top spot in the West with a 23-11 record.

The Thunder have been a major storyline in the league this year, which could help SGA's narrative. If they finish as a top seed, he'll have a good chance of being named an MVP finalist in 2024.

2) Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Fresh off leading the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title, Nikola Jokic is front and center in the MVP race again. At his current pace, the All-Star center could do something that has never been done before.

Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook are the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season. This year, Jokic might be adding his name to the list. On top of that, he'll be the first big man ever to accomplish this feat. The Nuggets star's averages are currently sitting at 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

If Jokic can average a triple-double, it will certainly add to his MVP case. Also, the Nuggets are knocking on the door of the West's top seed at 26-12.

1) Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Rounding out this group is the player that won MVP last year, Joel Embiid. Through the first two months of the season, he has argubaly been the best player in the NBA.

Many counted the Philadelphia 76ers out following the James Harden drama, but Embiid has led the charge in a big way. He has grown into an all-around talent, averaging a career-high six assists to go along with 34.6 points and 11.8 rebounds.

With overcoming the Harden situation, Embiid has a strong MVP case from a narrative perspective. The key for him will be the Sixers remaining near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They currently sit in third place behind the Bucks and Boston Celtics with a 23-12 record. Embiid also has to watch his games missed as he has to play in at least 65 games to be considered for MVP.