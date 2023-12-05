NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Week 6

The NBA MVP award is the most prestigious individual award that the league can dole out for the regular season. The conversations and debates as to who should win can lead to some of the most intense discourse among the fans and the media. Winning the award can solidify a player's spot in the discussion among the greatest ever to lace up their sneakers.

All of the players who have entered into GOAT conversations have won the MVP award. As such, even some of the most elite players work hard just to get their names as a part of the year-to-year conversation on who deserves to win the NBA MVP award.

Top 5 NBA MVP candidates coming into December 2023

Many players who have stepped up to become their team's unequivocal leader this season have been doing it for the past few years. Fans are used to seeing their names in the NBA MVP conversations. The same can be said for most of the names on the MVP ladder this week.

Here are the five players who are leading the NBA in this conversation:

#5 Tyrese Haliburton

As per the NBA MVP ladder, Tyrese Haliburton is the sixth player in the NBA's MVP rankings which is an improvement from last week's #7. However, when taking into account his superstar-caliber performance in knocking off the Boston Celtics from the Play-in tournament along with how consistent he has been in leading his team, he deserves to have a spot in the top five.

This season, Haliburton has been leading the league in assists with 11.8 per game. To add to that, he has been averaging 27 points while shooting 51% from the field and 44% from downtown. His incredible performance has helped the Pacers to an 11-8 record (6th in the East).

#4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder was expected to perform decently under the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but with their current standing, it is safe to say that they have exceeded expectations. They are currently second in the West with a 13-6 record with their 25-year-old point guard leading the way.

SGA was a consistent presence in last year's MVP conversations and this year should be no different. He has improved his assists and rebounding numbers and he is leading the league in steals (2.4) and free throw percentage (93%).

#3 Luka Doncic

At this point, it is safe to think that Luka Doncic is going to be a perennial fixture when talking about the best players in the current NBA era. He stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis and provides dazzling highlights while doing so.

This year, he is the Dallas Mavericks' leader in points, assists, rebounds, and steals and is second behind Joel Embiid in points per game with 31.4. He has helped the Mavs to an 11-8 record so far, and if he can lead the team to win more consistently, his chances at winning his first NBA MVP should grow.

#2 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid won his first MVP award last season but several fans found him as not the most deserving. Whether he deserved it or not, Embiid's numbers have shown that he does belong in the conversation at the very least.

This year, he has a chance to win his second NBA MVP which could silence some of his doubters. He is leading the league in points per game (32.0) and is having his best season in terms of assists (6.6). Numbers that are undoubtedly MVP-caliber.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Many fans would argue that Nikola Jokic was robbed of his third straight MVP award last year. His scoring and rebounding were marginally lower last season compared to the last time he won the award but they were still within what one would consider MVP level.

This year, Jokic's production is leaving no questions on whether he deserves a third NBA MVP award or not. He is currently leading the league in total points (579) and rebounds (255).

The Joker was also the first in total assists but after the Pacers' game, is second to Haliburton by six dimes (196). For fans who enjoy analytics, he is also the NBA's leader in efficiency with a rating of 811.