NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic feature after Week 3

The NBA season has now come to its third week. With the games starting to ramp up, there are players already in the NBA MVP race. With most teams having already played 8-10 games, the good teams are starting to rise up the standings with the weaker ones falling behind.

In the first three weeks of the NBA season, there are a few players who have alredy begin to make their mark in the 2023-24 season. On that note, we will explore who are in the early lead for the MVP race in the 2023-24 NBA season.

5 players getting an early lead the NBA MVP race after Week 3

#5 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder has leveled up this season as they are looking like a legitimate playoff team. With a better-supporting cast, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become the clear leader of the Thunder as he averages 29.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Thunder are currently 6-4 and fifth in the NBA Western Conference playoff picture.

#4 - Jayson Tatum

While the Boston Celtics have arguably the best starting five in the NBA right now, the ringleader of this team is clearly Jayson Tatum. After 10 games, the Celtics are second in the NBA Eastern Conference with their record at 8-2. Tatum has not missed any game for the Celtics and he averages 28.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals.

#3 - Luka Doncic

In just his sixth season in the league, Luka Doncic just keeps getting better. After a full season with Kyrie Irving and the Mavs now drafting Dereck Lively II, Luka's supporting cast just got better and the team is second in the NBA Western Conference behind the Denver Nuggets, with their record at 8-2. He is currently averaging 32.6 points, 8.5 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game after 10 games.

#2 - Joel Embiid

Despite the James Harden fiasco, the Philadelphia 76ers still remain one of the best teams to beat in the NBA Eastern Conference with their record at 8-1. With the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid has been playing in inspired form and is still in the running to win back-to-back NBA MVP awards. In nine games, Embiid is averaging 32.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 blocks.

#1 - Nikola Jokic

Now that Jamal Murray is out with an injury until early December, the value of Nikola Jokic has gone up again and his assists numbers are rising as well. The Nuggets are first in the NBA Western Conference with their record at 8-2 and Jokic has held the fort without Murray. He now averages 29.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 10 games. If this keeps up, Jokic might get his third NBA MVP award.