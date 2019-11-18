NBA MVP Power Rankings: Top 5 leaders entering Week 5

Seems like a rewind of the MVP race is on the cards.

Now that all the 30 teams have played at least 12 games this season, the leaderboards from each aspect of the game are starting to take meaningful shape. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics lead their respective conferences with formidable win-loss records, while the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets follow closely on their tails.

From an individual standpoint, the varied nature of quality basketball this year has been a tough trail to follow. Players from all corners of the NBA landscape are putting together immaculate numbers, irrespective of their team's apparent shortcomings as a whole.

However, the clear leaders in the long run seem to have separated themselves from the pack already. Let's take a look at the top 5 contenders for bagging MVP hardware as we head into the fifth week of the 2019-20 campaign.

#5 Karl Anthony-Towns

The 23-year-old is a 2-time All-Star already.

While the Minnesota Timberwolves carry a 7-6 (0.538) win-loss record at the moment as the West's 8th seed, Karl Antony-Towns is laying it all out on the floor for his team on a nightly basis. In the 11 games he has played so far, KAT is averaging a career-high 26.8 points per game, on an imposing conversion rate of 51.6% from the floor.

Moreover, his near-career-high rebounding average of 12.1 per matchup is the seventh best in the NBA right now. It's safe to say the first pick of the 2015 draft is turning into a lethal presence in the paint.

Moreover, he is attempting the most threes (8.5 per game) he ever has in his career, and making 43% of them as well.

At the rate he is growing, Towns is projected to lead a Hall of Fame career, and punch his name amongst the elites to have ever donned a Timberwolves uniform.

