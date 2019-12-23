NBA MVP Race 2019-20: December Power Rankings

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Giannis is all set to be the face of the league

With Christmas right around the corner, we have had ample basketball action to consume and make our individual picks for the heated NBA MVP race. From a collective standpoint, the Milwaukee Bucks have created major separation from the Los Angeles Lakers at the top, as the purple-and-gold have now dropped three straight. On the other hand, the surging runs for Milwaukee have only solidified the Greek Freak's chances of an MVP repeat this year around.

Following a blistering tip-off to individual campaigns all across the league, the past week has witnessed a drastic fallout of potential leaders to unfortunate injuries. And expectedly so, the NBA MVP Power Rankings shall also see a minor shuffle in the ranks.

Let's take a look at the front runners for the MVP hardware as we near the end of 2019.

#5 Anthony Davis

Davis missed the Pacers game due to a right ankle sprain

The Lakers' heavy dependency on Anthony Davis' scoring became fairly apparent when their 14-game road winning streak came to an end in Indiana during his absence. The 26-year-old is leading the squad with blazing averages of 27.7 points and 9.4 blocks per game.

Moreover, his 2.6 swats per matchup and active defensive presence have landed him in the discussion for the DPOY award as well. Attempting over 19 shots per game, AD is shooting at a respectable 50% clip from the field. Having missed only one game so far, Davis' will to gut it out for his team in crunch situations has been truly commendable.

He is the best free-throw shooter (87%) on the Lakers squad by a fair margin and leads the league in blocks as well. The Brow is arguably the most talented teammate LeBron James has ever had the chance to share the court with.

1 / 3 NEXT