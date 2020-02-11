NBA MVP Race 2019-20: February Power Rankings

Playoff Bron will be back in action, come April

As we inch closer to the All-Star Weekend and into the second half of the regular season, the NBA standings have plateaued for good. With the best squads in each conference having separated themselves from the others, the race to conquer the postseason will pretty much be a battle between a bunch of known lineups. However, with the current status quo, it looks like the eighth spot will be up for grabs till the final bell rings.

Much of the 2019-20 regular season has seen a meteoric rise in individual talents backed by impeccable collective performances. And after the All-Star starters and reserves were announced last week, it outlined the select few who had made an indelible mark this year so far.

Falling in line would be the regular season MVP hardware, scheduled to be tossed between the best of the best. In this piece, we will take a look at the five players who have solidified their MVP case through immaculate leadership and exquisite on-court numbers so far this season.

#5 Jimmy Butler

Butler recently bagged his 5th All-Star appearance

Miami Heat's resurgent campaign has been led by Jimmy Butler and all he stands for. After an unexpected signing in the offseason, Pat Riley and Butler have now forged a unique partnership which has resulted in the Heat franchise rising back to that long-lost glory yet again.

The 30-year-old forward is averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds (career-high), 6.3 assists (career-high) and 1.8 steals, through the 44 games played this year so far. Shooting over 45% from the field, Butler has been a pivotal element in uplifting Miami's young core. Standing at 6'7, Butler has grabbed the most offensive rebounds this year than he ever had in his career, showing why he possesses the killer mentality to lead a pack of wolves.

The Heat will arguably be the most formidable squad to face in the postseason, and Butler's hardnosed style of play has a lot to do with that notion.

