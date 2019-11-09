NBA MVP race 2019-20: Top 5 favorites for the award right now

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Nov 2019, 03:29 IST

LeBron James is among the leading contenders to be named 2020 MVP

We are already nearing Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season and there is plenty of talk among basketball fans as to who will be named this season's Most Valuable Player. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the current title-holder after winning the award back in June, and he will face plenty of competition to retain his title despite injuries to former winners Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

The likes of Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, and Karl-Anthony Towns have all impressed during the opening weeks of the season, although there is a top tier of contenders that will still be in the race come April. So, as we approach Week 4 of the season, here are the five favorites to be named MVP next June.

#5 James Harden

James Harden is averaging a career-high in points but his field goal percentage is down

Many experts believed that James Harden's numbers would take a dip following Russell Westbrook's arrival during the offseason, although the 30-year-old has started the new campaign averaging a career-high 36.5 points per game.

Harden is currently shooting just 26 percent from three-point range, while his field goal percentage has also fallen to a career-low. Despite this, Harden continues to get to the free-throw line with ease, and there is little doubt that his shot will return as the season progresses.

Combined with the fact that Houston will likely post one of the best records in the Western Conference, Harden will be in the MVP conversation once more. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the Rockets star failed to win the award last season despite putting up historic numbers, and Harden may need to take his game to even greater heights to secure a second MVP title.

