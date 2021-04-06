NBA MVP of the Year 2021: April Power Rankings

The race for the 2021 NBA MVP award has had a number of big contenders.

In recent weeks, injuries to the likes of Joel Embiid and LeBron James have allowed other players to gain ground, as the likes of Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets have embarked on hugely impressive runs during this period.

During the same period, the LA Lakers have continued their recent struggles, with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James out for the time being. James' injury, in particular, has allowed other players to overtake him in our latest NBA MVP Power Rankings.

2020-21 NBA Power Rankings: Analyzing the current MVP favorites as the season enters its business end

The 2021 NBA MVP race is set to be one of the most exciting ones in recent years, as multiple surprise contenders have emerged over the past few weeks.

Injuries to multiple frontrunners and improved form of the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets have led to a new-look MVP Power Rankings for the month.

So, without further ado, let's get started.

#10 Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been impressive all season.

MP – 33.4, PPG - 25.6, AST – 5.5, RPG - 4.4, FG% - 52.7.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking – N/A.

The Utah Jazz, who have been the surprise package this season, are lodged at the top of the Western Conference.

Donovan Mitchell has been impressive all season for the Jazz and has been arguably the biggest reason for his team’s success this campaign.

The Utah Jazz have continued their rousing form since the All-Star break, with Mitchell going on a hot streak. He has scored at least 20 points in all but three NBA appearances since February and appears set to emerge as an MVP contender as the playoffs get closer.

#9 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been impressive at both ends of the court this season.

MP - 35.7, PPG - 24.6, AST – 4.9, RPG – 6.5 FG% - 56.6.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (↑1).

The LA Clippers might have underperformed in the last month owing to multiple injuries and a difficult run of fixtures. However, Kawhi Leonard has continued to dazzle.

His two-way impact has been there for all to see, as he is shooting at a high efficiency of 56.6%. Leonard’s 3-point shooting has also seen a huge improvement; he has made 60% of his 3-point attempts in his last three NBA appearances.

#8 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's importance to the Golden State Warriors cannot be expressed in just numbers.

MP - 33.8, PPG – 29.4, AST - 6, RPG – 5.5, FG% - 59.1.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (-3).

The Golden State Warriors’ reliance on Stephen Curry this season has been extraordinary. They have had trouble with injuries and have won only one NBA game in the absence of their talisman all season.

Curry’s form has been flawless, with his shooting and passing skills on full display all through the month. The Golden State Warriors would probably not have been in contention for the playoffs without him. And it is only his absence in a few games recently that has seen him drop a few places in our Power Rankings.

#7 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been the chief architect for the Dallas Mavericks in recent weeks.

MP - 35, PPG - 28.6, AST – 8.8, RPG - 8.1, FG% - 56%.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (-3).

Luka Doncic drops a couple of places in our NBA power rankings due to a bit of a stuttering run his team endured in the last month.

His individual performances have been MVP-worthy, though, as Doncic is having his most efficient shooting season of his career this season.

The Dallas Mavericks’ star man missed four NBA matches in the last few weeks due to an ankle injury. He will look to bolster his MVP credentials this month.

#6 Damien Lillard

Damian Lillard

MP – 35.9, PPG - 29.6, AST – 7.7, RPG – 4.3, FG% - 55.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking – NA.

Another player who has recently sneaked up the NBA MVP Power Rankings is Damien Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ improved form has led them to sixth in the Western Conference. That has been possible due to the return of multiple players and the impressive form of Damien Lillard.

Lillard has been in top form all season, helping his team to many wins single-handedly this campaign. The Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as late title hopefuls, thanks to Lillard's fabulous exploits.

#5 LeBron James

LeBron James

MP – 33.9, PPG - 25.5, AST - 7.3, RPG – 7.9, FG% - 57.8.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking - 2nd (-3).

LeBron James’ injury-related absence has led to him dropping three places in our latest NBA Power Rankings.

He has been decent when available this season, but the LA Lakers have had huge struggles due to the multiple injuries they are grappling with.

James was the runaway favorite for the MVP award for quite some time and should move up the rankings when he returns to action.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MP - 34, PPG - 28.8, AST – 6.2, RPG - 11.4, FG% - 59.5.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking - 1st (-).

Another team that has struck form over the past month are the Milwaukee Bucks. They have gone 11-4 since the beginning of March, with Giannis Antetokounmpo's performances helping the two-time NBA MVP winner back into contention for this year's award.

Antetokounmpo was a revelation at both ends of the court last month, producing massive performances during this period like the 47-point double-double outing against the Portland Trail Blazers.

#3 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

MP - 32.5, PPG - 29.8, AST - 3.2, RPG - 11.3, FG% - 55.6.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking - 2nd (-1).

Such has been the searing form of Joel Embiid that he makes it to the third spot in our latest Power rankings despite missing a number of NBA matches since the All-Star break.

Following his return, he slotted seamlessly into the lineup. Joel Embiid has been arguably the most impactful player this season and has been impressive at both ends of the court.

#2 James Harden

James Harden

MP - 38.3, PPG - 26.1, AST – 8.9, RPG – 11.2, FG% - 54.6.

March NBA MVP Power Ranking – N/A.

James Harden has been the Brooklyn Nets’ best player since the NBA All-Star break.

Kevin Durant’s absence has allowed Harden to excel, with some of his best basketball this season coming in the past month. James Harden’s shooting has been highly efficient, and he has produced multiple big performances.

James Harden’s defensive output has also increased in recent matches as he has become a triple-double machine.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokiic

MP - 35.7, PPG - 26.3, AST - 8.6, RPG - 11, FG% - 60.6.

February NBA MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (+2).

The Denver Nuggets have been on an upward curve this season. They have gone 13-3 in March, thanks to Nikola Jokic having an almost’ flawless month.

His shooting efficiency improved over the last month as he produced some massively impressive performances during this period.

Nikola Jokic has emerged as the number one contender for this season's NBA MVP award, with injuries to the likes of Joel Embiid and LeBron James certainly helping his cause.