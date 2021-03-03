NBA MVP of the Year 2021: March Power Ranking

In one of the most exciting MVP races in a number of years, there is still little separating our NBA Power Rankings for the prestigious award with the league's All-Star break just around the corner.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic continue to be the top contenders for the award, though James has seen his hopes of a fifth trophy pegged back in Anthony Davis' continued absence.

There's still a long way to go before the end of the season, therefore there is every chance the makeup of our NBA power rankings could be completely different come May. At the moment, though, it is still a question of who can catch LeBron?

2020-21 NBA Power Rankings: Analysing the current MVP favorites ahead of the season's second half

The MVP race is getting tighter and with this has emerged numerous guards who could make a late case for the trophy after the All-Star break. This year has been all about the frontcourt, however, with few teams producing any answers for the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

LeBron James will be looking over his shoulder in the coming months as the centers slim down their odds on the bookies. Let's take a look at how the contenders in our MVP power rankings stack up.

#5 Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

MP - 34.1, PPG - 29.5, AST - 6.4, RPG - 5.4, FG% - 47.8

February MVP Power Ranking - N/A

Marginally edged out in our previous NBA power rankings for MVP, Steph Curry enters the fold with Kevin Durant still out injured for the Brooklyn Nets. Curry has been his usual electric self, shooting outrageous threes and shimmying on the court.

As he stated after the Lakers blew out the Warriors this week, though, teams still want revenge on Golden State for the damage they inflicted during their dynasty years.

This has done little to squash the point guard's confidence or point scoring, however, scoring 29.5 points a night and shooting at over 40% from downtown. Curry's Warriors are 19-16 and if they are able to make the playoffs this year, it will be a phenomenal achievement led by his scoring feats.

#4 Luka Doncic

Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks

MP - 35.2, PPG - 28.6, AST - 9, RPG - 8.4, FG% - 47.8

February MVP Power Ranking - 5th (↑1)

Luka Doncic rises up our NBA power rankings after his lights-out displays recently. Struggling to begin with, Doncic soon turned his and the Dallas Mavericks season around. February was a blistering month for the 22 year-old, averaging over 30 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists per game while shooting 48.6% from the field.

He continued this fine form on Monday, putting up 33-9-10 against the Magic, his 13th 30+ point game of the season.

The Mavericks are 8-2 in their last ten and are now knocking on the door of the Western Conference playoff berths. The Mavs are expected to compete this offseason, though Doncic may have to put in an almighty effort to get Dallas there.

#3 Nikola Jokic

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

MP - 35.9, PPG - 27.1, AST - 8.5, RPG - 11, FG% - 56.6

February MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (-)

Nikola Jokic has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Denver Nuggets at times this season, including his 39-9-14 performance against the Bulls on Monday. Jokic has adapted his game in ways most weren't expecting the Serbian would be able to.

This includes improving his distribution with career-high assists and shooting the 3-ball at over 40%.

Perhaps the only reason Jokic remains just outside the top 2 places in our NBA power rankings for MVP is the fact the Nuggets still only have a record of 19-15. This has been mostly due to his teammates' inconsistent scoring and their defensive efficiency being far below expected, though.

Despite this, Jokic remains a hot-favorite for the award with superior assist numbers to Embiid and the best shooting rates on our list. If his form continues and the Nuggets improve, expect to see Jokic break up the top-2 in next month's MVP power rankings.

Through games on March 1, which players have done the most (or least) with their minutes during the 2020-21 #NBA season, per TPA? pic.twitter.com/HGDpmwCSAz — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) March 2, 2021

#2 Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers have been prolific behind Joel Embiid's leadership

MP - 32.8, PPG - 29.8, AST - 3.3, RPG - 11.3, FG% - 52.1

February MVP Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

Joel Embiid has lived up to the high expectations placed on the young star for the last 3 seasons and is currently the most likely player to run LeBron James close for the MVP award. Philly coach Doc Rivers seems to have brought the best out of Embiid, vastly improving his output compared to last season.

Embiid is putting up career-high numbers in points and steals and is shooting at his highest rate across 2-point, 3-point and free-throw metrics. The Cameroonian is the Eastern Conference's best player so far and is the main reason the 76ers sit atop the conference.

He maintains his position in our power rankings, though is currently the closest answer to LeBron James for MVP after upping his points recently.

Joel Embiid keeps getting better and better 👀



Averaging 30 points a game, second in the NBA #MVP

pic.twitter.com/q3n5PCmJSe — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 2, 2021

#1 LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James has been leading his side in Davis' absence

MP - 34.5, PPG - 25.5, AST - 7.8, RPG - 8.1, FG% - 50.4

February MVP Power Ranking - 1st (-)

LeBron James' place atop our MVP power rankings has been threatened lately, with the 36 year old struggling to keep the LA Lakers on pace at times. The defending champions have lost 5 of their past 10 matchups as they continue to compete without Anthony Davis.

Were the Lakers to lose LeBron as well, they would be in danger of falling down the Western Conference standings. James has been outstanding on both ends of the floor and is arguably the best leader in the NBA. In his 18th season, he continues to improve, boasting higher points and rebounds than last year.

On the defensive end, LeBron has led by example in the Lakers' attempt to make up for Davis' absence. The franchise holds the meanest defensive rating in the league, as low as 102.6 with James on the floor.