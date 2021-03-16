NBA MVP of the Year 2021: March Power Rankings

As the 2020-21 NBA season enters its second half, the MVP race has gathered steam, with a number of candidates moving places in our NBA MVP Power Rankings.

LeBron James, for the umpteenth time, finds himself in the mix, with the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic following close behind. Over the past month, LeBron James has continued to dominate proceedings, despite the LA Lakers’ form taking a dip due to the continued absence of Anthony Davis, who was himself a contender for the 2021 MVP award.

While Joel Embiid might have slipped down a couple of rungs in our latest NBA MVP power rankings due to his recent injury, there are a few decent contenders for this season's award.

Top-10 2021 NBA MVP odds per @betonline_ag:



Luka Doncic - 5/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 6/1

LeBron James - 6/1

Stephen Curry - 7/1

James Harden - 8/1

Anthony Davis - 10/1

Dmian Lillard - 12/1

Kevin Durant - 12/1

Kawhi Leonard - 14/1

Nikola Jokic - 16/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 28, 2020

2020-21 NBA MVP Power Rankings - March

LeBron James topped the previous NBA MVP power rankings, with Joel Embiid taking up the second spot. But there are a few changes in this month's rankings.

Embiid has been absolutely dominant for the Philadelphia 76ers and looked the most likely to displace James as the favorite. However, his recent injury woes have meant that he has slipped down a few rungs instead.

On that note, let's take a look at our NBA MVP Power Rankings for the month of March.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MP – 33.9, PPG - 29, AST - 6.1, RPG – 11.6 FG% - 59.1%.

Previous MVP Power Ranking - N/A.

The Milwaukee Bucks have seen a recent improvement in form; there are many reasons for the same, but none more than the performances of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In his last 20 games, Antetokounmpo has managed to score less than 20 points only once; the Bucks have won eight of their last nine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to produce commanding displays. The Bucks have also been bolstered by Jrue Holiday’s return, which has improved their defence. That has allowed the Greek Freak to focus on what he does best, which is evident in his presence in our latest NBA MVP Power Rankings.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

MP – 35.2, PPG – 28.2, AST - 9.1, RPG – 8.4 FG% - 54%.

Previous MVP Power Ranking – 4th (-).

Another player firmly in the reckoning for the NBA MVP 2021 award is Luka Doncic, who has become a triple-double machine for the Dallas Mavericks in recent games.

Doncic has produced some top-class offensive displays, toying with opponents in the month of March.

with his 22-point performance tonight, luka doncic will now retire with more career points than kendrick perkins.



doncic has played 11,633 fewer minutes and 616 fewer games than perkins did during his career. pic.twitter.com/m4DoloOVn0 — Mavs Moneyball (@mavsmoneyball) March 11, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks have not been in the best of form, which has much to do with their defensive issues plaguing them all season. But Luka Doncic’s individual performances have been nothing short of sublime.

He could emerge as a frontrunner for the NBA MVP award as well, if the Mavericks have a better second half of the season.

#3 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

MP – 32.6, PPG – 29.9, AST – 3.3, RPG – 11.3 FG% - 54%.

Previous MVP Power Ranking – 2nd (-1).

Joel Embiid has continued his dominance in the league over the past few months. However, the Philadelphia 76ers have stuttered and registered a number of losses, including three in a row in March.

Embiid’s performances haven’t translated to consistent victories for his team, and his injury troubles saw him sit out the All-Star weekend and the 76ers’ recent victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

So Joel Embiid sees a drop in our latest NBA MVP Power Rankings.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

MP – 35.9, PPG – 27, AST – 8.6, RPG – 11.1 FG% - 60.7%.

Previous MVP Power Ranking – 3rd (+1).

Another player who might miss out on the NBA MVP award this season due to his team’s stuttering form is Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets have also struggled defensively and had a torrid start to March, losing three of their first four games.

Nikola Jokic continues his run at MVP



50 PTS (career-high)

12 AST

8 REB

3 BLK

20-33 FG pic.twitter.com/QBKXyY0FwV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2021

Nevertheless, Jokic has been consistently brilliant, posting triple-doubles for fun and is producing the best performances of his career this season.

While he is still some way behind LeBron James in our NBA MVP Power Rankings, things can change as the season progresses.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James has been in sizzling form.

MP – 34.6, PPG – 25.6, AST – 7.8, RPG – 7.9 FG% - 56.9%.

Previous MVP Power Ranking – 1st (-).

Although LeBron James hasn't had the best of times over the past month, he finds himself atop our NBA Power Rankings. He sat out for the first time this season in the LA Lakers’ loss against the Sacramento Kings but has been in decent form throughout.

The LA Lakers have lost more games than they would have liked to this campaign, but much of that has to do with James’ minor dip in form and Anthony Davis’ continued absence. While the season still has some way to go, James is currently the favorite for the 2021 NBA MVP award.