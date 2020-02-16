NBA News: All-Star Game MVP trophy renamed after Kobe Bryant

Kobe won the All-Star MVP trophy a record-tying 4 times

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine killed on January 26 during a helicopter crash outside LA. The basketball universe hasn't been the same ever since. In the latest lineup of tributes and honors to Kobe's legacy, the league came up with a fitting gesture.

The NBA has decided to rename the MVP award for the All-Star Game as the 'Kobe Bryant MVP award'. Kobe was an 18-time All-Star when he retired and was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2002, 2007, 2009 (shared with Shaquille O'Neal) and 2011.

"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game," Silver said. "He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced today that the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/fJ9RWEwVe9 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

As a token of remembrance during the All-Star game, Team Giannis will wear No. 24 and Team LeBron will wear No. 2, the respective jersey numbers of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi. Moreover, Jennifer Hudson is slated to perform a special tribute for all nine crash victims before the marquee matchup tips off.