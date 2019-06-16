NBA News: Anthony Davis to join the Los Angeles Lakers in blockbuster trade

Anthony Davis is heading to Los Angeles with the Lakers

Following months of speculation, Anthony Davis is finally heading to Los Angeles with the Lakers. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis will join the Lakers in a huge trade that will send three players and a trio of first-round draft picks to New Orleans:

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN.

Monster haul for David Griffin and the Pelicans. They maximized the AD trade without needing a third team. History of Griffin deals typically include strong pick protections, which could made trade even better. And now, LeBron gets his second star in LA.

Davis has spent his entire career with the Pelicans but has grown frustrated at the franchise's inability to provide a competitive roster. The 26-year-old requested a trade ahead of the February trade deadline, however, the Pelicans refused to deal their star man - hoping to create a summer bidding war.

But, potential suitors such as the Boston Celtics were deterred by Davis' warning that he would only re-sign with the Lakers or Knicks, and the Knicks cooled their interest due to Kevin Durant's injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. This provided a clear path for the Lakers, and the team has finally landed their long-term number one target.

In Davis, the Lakers have added one of the top 10 players in the NBA, and the organization has fulfilled its promise to LeBron James of landing a second superstar. The combination of James and Davis is a frightening thought for opposing teams, and it is no surprise that the Lakers have already been installed as the favorites to win the 19-20 NBA Championship.

Marc Stein of the New York Times is also reporting that Kemba Walker could be the next man to head to LA. As the Warriors' dynasty has seemingly come to a close, it appears that the Lakers are on the cusp of becoming the NBA's dominant force.