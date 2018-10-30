NBA News: Anthony Davis wants to join LeBron James in Los Angeles

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 124 // 30 Oct 2018, 23:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Davis reportedly wants to team up with LeBron James (Picture: Orange County Register)

What's the story?

Anthony Davis has reportedly instructed his agent that he wants to join LeBron James in Los Angeles. Trade rumours have linked Davis to a leading number of the NBA's top teams, however, it looks as though the 25-year-old wants to link up with LeBron James in LA.

In case you didn't know...

Davis is a 25-year-old centre for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was the number one draft pick back in 2012, and he has since been named an NBA All-Star on five occasions. Through 75 regular season games, last season the player averaged 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

The heart of the Matter

Davis is already among the NBA's best players and he is not even in the prime of his career yet. A large percentage of the league's general managers want Davis in their team and the Lakers will undoubtedly want to pair him with their new superstar LeBron James.

Davis is contracted to the Pelicans until 2021, and the Lakers would have to offer some of their young core as part of any trade. This means the likes of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma are among those who may be sacrificed.

It is also worth noting that Anthony Davis recently signed with the agency that represents LeBron James and this led to the likes of Stephen A Smith suggesting that Davis wants out of New Orleans. Any potential trade is likely to be in the summer of 2019 rather than before the February 7th deadline.

What's next?

Davis is currently out of action with an elbow injury, which has caused him to miss the last two games. The Pelicans lost both of them games without Davis and they currently have a 4-2 record.

The Lakers meanwhile next play the Dallas Mavericks following their 124-120 loss to the Timberwolves. The team currently has a record of 2-5.