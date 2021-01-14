NBA News: 'Ben Simmons was prepared to be traded today' Insiders speak on potential James Harden trade

The James Harden transfer saga has continued, to say the least. And while many believed Ben Simmons would be sacrificed for the former MVP, it seems this could go completely in another direction. Reports had said since the very start that the Philadelphia 76ers absolutely wanted Harden and had made Simmons available for a potential trade.

Ben Simmons pulls up from DEEP. pic.twitter.com/rpHp0odThS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 8, 2021

With all the trade rumors and stories around him, NBA insiders Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst spoke on how Ben Simmons felt about the situation.

NBA News: Ben Simmons was reportedly prepared to be traded for James Harden

James Harden

As previously mentioned, the Philadelphia 76ers were reportedly adamant on acquiring James Harden this season. And while Daryl Morey had said otherwise, it seems Ben Simmons was very much on the trade block for the franchise.

Many expected this trade to take place today, and countless fans in the NBA community wondered which jersey they would see Ben Simmons wear in a few days time.

Speaking on the topic, here is what Tim MacMahon had to say,

"Ben Simmons was absolutely on the table"

Fellow insider Brian Windhorst picked up from here,

Advertisement

"In speaking to individuals with knowledge, Ben Simmons was prepared to be traded today. I don't know if I can say expected to be traded, but was prepared to be traded. Was ready to be traded. They never told him he was going to be traded"

He continued on the topic,

"There was a moment today when Philadelphia had to decide 'are we taking James Harden or not?...My suspicion is they just passed and allowed the Brooklyn deal to happen"

As of this moment, James Harden has reportedly been traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team deal involving the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rockets, and the aforementioned Nets.

Ben Simmons is incredibly happy to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers as per insiders, as he believes that they can win an NBA championship together. But, that task may have just gotten far more difficult than it ever was before.

Also Read: 5 Winners and losers out of the James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets