NBA News: Boston Celtics tipped to be Milwaukee Bucks' biggest threat

The Boston Celtics are turning out to be strong contenders this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks locked horns with the Philadelphia 76ers last night in a game that was expected to closely contested. However, that did not turn out to be the case as the Bucks cruised to a comfortable victory.

The Bucks dominated the entire game, forcing Joel Embiid to settle for just 17 points. On offense, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo produced exceptional numbers, finishing the night with 25 and 31 points respectively. Robin Lopez and Eric Bledsoe also chipped in with 12 points apiece.

On the defensive end of the floor, the Bucks stifled Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, limiting the 76ers to below 100 points.

Ahead of the game, ESPN presenter Rachel Nichols had asked a panel of experts on the show 'The Jump' who would be Milwaukee's biggest rivals in the East - the field or the Sixers.

All the experts were on the same page and picked the field, naming the Boston Celtics as the biggest threat to the Bucks.

Watch the video below:

Before last night's Sixers-Bucks game, we asked our #Jump panel to pick either Philadelphia or the field as Milwaukee's biggest threat in the East. All three guys went with the field...and then the Bucks promptly went out and won by more than 20. pic.twitter.com/gfmyLkVneo — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 23, 2020

The Boston Celtics have squared off against the Milwaukee Bucks two times this season, splitting the two contests. The first game was a thriller which the Celtics won by one point. The second game also went down to the wire, but the Celtics fell short by five points.

The teams will face each other two more times this season, at the Fiserv Forum on the 12th of March and at the TD Garden on the 5th of April. It will be interesting to see if the Celtics can upset the NBA's best team.

Advertisement

The Celtics are a complete team right now. Their two centres, Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter have complemented each other well but it remains to be seen whether Boston can perform come the playoffs.