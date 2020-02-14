NBA News: Boston Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey

KG will be the 23rd Celtic to have his number up in the rafters.

The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday, during the first quarter of their match against the Los Angeles Clippers, that they have decided to immortalize Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey. Garnett's jersey will be lifted to the rafters at the TD Garden during the 2020-21 season.

The Celtics played a two-minute compilation video of his highlights on the Jumbotron. The fifth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995, Garnett was not present in the arena, but released the following statement:

"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement. "I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic nation."

Garnett's journey with the Celtics

After spending the first 14 years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in the off-season of 2007. He played just six seasons in a Celtics uniform, but his impact was legendary.

During his stint with the team, KG averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 assists, made five All-Star appearances, and was an integral part of the side's title run in 2007-08. He was also named to four NBA All-Defensive Teams during that time.