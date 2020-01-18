NBA News: Bradley Beal Sick of Wizards Culture

After Wednesday night's loss against the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal had some words to say about winning games.

Bradley Beal was particularly down after tonight’s loss in Chicago.



On why this loss was hitting him harder than usual: “They all do. I don’t like losing. I’m sorry. Especially winnable games.”



On if it builds up: “Yeah, I would hope it does. I don’t like losing.” pic.twitter.com/SYSY1CkQaf — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 16, 2020

Beal stated "I don't like losing, so it's going to keep blowing up for me-until we start winning and changing our culture."

There is clear issue regarding how the Wizards are operating in terms of coaching and team development, but before signing his contract extension this past season, he should have realized that this year won't certainly be a winning season for the Wizards.

With all the injuries, including Beal being injured himself, the Wizards have held up decently. They achieved wins against the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and Boston Celtics without Beal in the lineup. There have been several close games where Beal has ended up costing the game as well not trusting his teammates. So while his frustration is understandable and head coach Scott Brooks is not getting everything right, Brad must understand the situation he is currently in.

The timing of his comments are also interesting, as the NBA trade deadline is coming up. It is very important to note that Beal is NOT eligible to be traded this season, as stated in his contract extension guidelines. He will not be a free-agent until 2022, but we have seen players request to be traded out to a different team. The initial assumption was that Beal has become loyal to D.C. and the Wizards fans, but maybe the frustration and injury have started affecting him.

Now with this comment out, NBA fans will now be saying he wants to be traded out. For now, the hope is that general manager, Tommy Shepard, has a discussion about the future of the team, alongside Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. There isn't much the Wizards could do before the trade deadline, but if it is necessary to keep their All-Star players on the roster, all moves should be considered. Could John Wall talk him into keeping his cool and staying in D.C.? We shall find out soon.