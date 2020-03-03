NBA News: Damian Lillard targeting a return this Wednesday

Blazers need Lillard to return as soon as possible, as far as their playoff chances are concerned

The race for the eighth spot in the Western Conference is on, and the Portland Trail Blazers are lagging behind. The Blazers are missing the services of their star guard Damian Lillard, who has been sidelined in recent weeks due to a groin injury - he missed the All-Star game in February and hasn't featured since February 11.

According to the latest report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Lillard is targetting a Wednesday return against the Washington Wizards (22-37).

Check out the video below:

“I’m told Damian Lillard is targeting a return on Wednesday.”



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the latest on the Trail Blazers star, who has missed time with a groin strain. pic.twitter.com/sdP46VFZbz — Stadium (@Stadium) March 2, 2020

Lillard has enjoyed excellent form this season - averaging 29.5 points, 7.9 assists and one steal per game. He is shooting 46% from the field, as well as 39.3% from three-point range.

The Blazers currently sit in 12th place with a 26-35 record for the season. Fighting for the eighth position in the West, they face serious heat from the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, nothing seems to be working for them right now. The squad desperately misses their star guard and although CJ McCollum has been doing well too, Lillard is a matchwinner and they need him to make a final run for the playoffs.

The encouraging news from their perspective is that the rest of their schedule this season is relatively easy. With things getting interesting in the West, we might we up for an epic climax.