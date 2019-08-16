NBA News: DeMarcus Cousins suffers torn ACL, could be out for the year

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly suffered a knee injury during one of his workouts in Las Vegas earlier this week. He was further evaluated in Los Angeles and tests have now revealed that he has a torn ACL.

Test results are conclusive today in Los Angeles: Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left ACL, agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelsm tells ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2019

Cousins, who ruptured his Achilles in January of 2018, missed what was supposed to be his fourth All-Star appearance that season. He was supposedly up for a max contract in New Orleans but was reportedly 'insulted' that he was only offered a two-year $40 million contract because of concerns surrounding his season-ending injury.

Boogie then surprised everyone in July of the same year when he signed with Golden State for a $5.3 million mid-level contract. The center had to sit out for 12 months and only suited up for 30 games with the Warriors in the regular season where he averaged 16.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 3.6 APG.

The center would eventually come back in Game 1 of the Finals against the Raptors where he visibly looked a step too slow. He only tallied three points and two assists in his eight-minute appearance after missing seven weeks because of his quad injury. Cousins, however, showed more productivity in Game 2 of the Finals as he tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks while still on limited minutes.

DeMarcus Cousins had recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last July for a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He is one of the many players that the purple and gold outfit managed to sign this offseason either through free agency or through trade including the likes of Anthony Davis, Danny Green, and Avery Bradley amongst others.