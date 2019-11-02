NBA News: Derrick Rose would welcome a return to the Chicago Bulls

Could Derrick Rose return to the Chicago Bulls?

What's the rumor?

Through five games of the 2019-20 season, Derrick Rose has proved to be one of the best signings of the offseason. The 31-year-old has averaged 20.4 points and 6.2 assists in just 25.0 minutes per game with the Detroit Pistons, and the veteran is expected to be in contention to take home the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year award.

After mulling retirement during the 2017-18 season, Rose's turnaround in form has been incredible, and the former All-Star told the Chicago Tribune that he would be interested in a return to the Chicago Bulls:

It’s not hard for me to think about that (a return to the Bulls). But it’s not up to me to determine that. It’s up to the front office and Jerry. I mean, I’m from here, so who wouldn’t want their jersey up with Mike (Jordan) and everyone up there.

In case you didn't know...

A Chicago native, Rose was picked by the Bulls first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. After making an immediate impact, Rose was named as Rookie of the Year before becoming the youngest player to win the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2011 at the age of 22.

Rose remained with the Bulls until 2016, although his final years with the team were impacted by a number of serious knee injuries. He left for the New York Knicks having made 406 appearances, averaging 19.7 points and 6.2 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Following his bounce-back season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rose signed a two-year deal with the Pistons during the offseason. Due to this, it is unlikely that he will return to Chicago at any point over the next two seasons, although he will still only be 32 when he hits free agency in the summer of 2021 - and it is possible that he could return the Bulls to see out the final few years of his career.

What's next?

Rose and the Pistons travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls tonight before facing the Nets tomorrow.