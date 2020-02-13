BREAKING: Devin Booker to replace Damian Lillard in the All-Star game

Devin Booker will replace Damian Lillard in the All-Star game.

Damian Lillard pulled out of the All-Star game after suffering from a groin injury in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He also nominated Devin Booker's name as his replacement in the All-Star game, and rightly so.

Devin Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.3 dishes per game this season. He has single-handedly taken the Phoenix Suns to 22 wins this season, and there is no doubt that he should have already been an All-Star. However, Damian's injury gave another chance to Booker and at last, he has made it to the big stage.

The official announcement has finally come out, and as mentioned above, Booker has been selected as the replacement for Damian Lillard in the All-Star game. Booker will also participate in the three-point contest in place of Dame.

To remind you guys, Booker was the three-point contest winner back in 2018 where he defeated Golden States Warriors' Klay Thompson.

Check out the official tweet by The Athletic's Shams Charania:

Booker will also replace Lillard (groin) in the NBA's three-point shootout on Saturday night. https://t.co/2D8pUAkPWQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2020

Booker has finally become an All-Star for the first time in his career. It would be a great moment for the young man who was always left in the shadows of others even after being such a phenomenal talent.