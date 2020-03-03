NBA News: Dion Waiters had an impressive showing in the workout with the Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying out free agents for a three-pointer shooter who can bolster their roster. And as per the latest reports, they will be having workout sessions with Dion Waiters and JR Smith this week.
For Waiters, the workout was scheduled for today and has been completed. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Waiters had an impressive showing in the workout and will meet with Frank Vogel, Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis as the next part of the process.
Below is the tweet by Shams Charania:
Waiters is a fierce competitor who can shoot 34.8% from beyond the three-point line. He can create his shots and provide valuable assistance to the team off the bench. Furthermore, he can also be a decent playmaker, moving the ball around well.
However, Waiters' off-court incidents and disciplinary actions forced him out of Miami and then from Memphis, so the Lakers will have to make a tough decision with him. They have a well-formed lineup this year that has been playing as a unit. A wrong move by the franchise can cause distress among the players.
The Lakers still have another workout scheduled with JR Smith, and it would be interesting to see what the team management decides.