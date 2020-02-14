NBA News: Doc Rivers believes Ben Simmons doesn't get enough credit

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in their last game before the All-Star game. They continued to improve their record at home as they beat the Clippers neck and crop on the night.

Joel Embiid scored 26 points and 12 rebounds on the night, alongside Ben Simmons who notched a triple-double: 26 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds.

Although Simmons has been leading this 76ers team from the front, his abilities are still under-appreciated by the people around the NBA. This fact was also pointed out by Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers.

While talking about Simmons, Rivers had this to say:

"I've seen him a few times. He's a hard guy to deal with every night. With his speed, pace, vision, and ability to get to the basket, he's very tough. You have to gameplan for him -- he's the key. [Simmons] gets everyone involved; he makes everybody on the team better."

Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. He is also averaging 2.2 steals a game, and shooting at a rate of 58.4% from the field.

It is true that he does not produce 40- and 50-point games very often, but he stuffs every section of the stat sheet with recognizable numbers night after night. He leads the team from the front, moves the ball all over the court, and defends to his guts. And yet, his defensive abilities are fairly under-rated - as pointed out by Rivers.

"I think what people miss with him is his defense," Rivers claimed. "He is a terrific defender, and he doesn't get a lot of credit for it."

It is high time that Simmons gets the recognition he deserves for for the work he puts in every night.