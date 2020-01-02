NBA News: Former NBA commissioner David Stern passes away at 77

Shubham Sharma

David Stern

Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away at the age of 77 this afternoon. The NBA has released an official statement on its portal after the disheartening news came out.

Below is the full statement from the NBA's office after passing away of David Stern:

Full statement from the league office on the passing of David Stern ... pic.twitter.com/c0aqapqsLL — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 1, 2020

Stern was dealing with a brain hemorrhage, which he suffered around mid-December. He was sitting at a restaurant in New York on 12th of December and suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent critical brain surgery. He died in the afternoon of New Year's Day.

Stern joined NBA in 1976 as general counsel but became a commissioner in the year 1984. He kept hold of the position for 30 long years, and in 2014, was replaced by Adam Silver. It was under his jurisdiction that the NBA crossed borders and became an international league.

It was in Stern's tenure that the NBA grew from 23 teams to 30. WNBA came into existence in 1997 and grew from eight teams to a total of 12 now.

The NBA's digital reach saw exponential growth with telecasts crossing borders. Not only areawise, but the NBA telecasts were now available in different languages as well.

David Stern will be remembered forever for his contributions to the NBA.