NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches another feat, joins Wilt Chamberlain

The Greek Freek Giannis Antetokounmpo is a record machine, and rightly so. He is having another MVP season for the Milwaukee Bucks this time around, averaging 30.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and one block a game.

Giannis is shooting above 55% from the field and has relatively improved his three-point percentage to 31.3%, up from 25.6% in the last season.

Talking about his last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis not only won the game for his team but notched another record for himself. Giannis became the second player in NBA history to record 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in five straight games. With this record, he now joins the company of the great Wilt Chamberlain.

💪 Giannis joins Wilt 💪



Giannis becomes the 2nd player in @NBAHistory (Wilt Chamberlain) to record 5 straight games with 30 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST! pic.twitter.com/CbhIuphvmX — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2020

Giannis finished Thursday night with an emphatic display on the court, outscoring Embiid and finishing with 36 points on the night. He also grabbed 20 rebounds and scored one three-pointer.

The win against Philadelphia 76ers was an act of much-needed revenge for the Greek Freak. The 76ers, previously, defeated the Bucks on the Christmas Day and restricted Giannis to just 19 points on the night. But the win tonight proves that the Bucks are no fluke and they justify the record they have currently this season.

The Bucks now have lost just seven games this season and top the Eastern Conference rankings. But will they be able to beat the Golden State Warriors' record (73-9) that they set back in the 2015-16 season? They surely have potential, but only time will tell.

The Bucks will be on the road this Saturday in their next game against the Orlando Magic who are also fighting for a spot in the playoffs.