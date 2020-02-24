NBA News: Golden State Warriors sign former No. 4 pick Dragan Bender to a 10-day contract

Bender was the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns. The Suns had high hopes of Bender and believed in him to develop into the next superstar for the franchise after Devin Booker.

However, Bender felt short of their expectations in terms of offensive abilities. Although he was a solid defender and an excellent passer, his offensive abilities never made him the man the Suns were looking for, because of which, he was rejected the player option for this season.

He then signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played just seven games. Bender averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 dishes in 13.0 minutes per game during that stretch at Milwaukee.

However bad his NBA record might be, Bender has extraordinary numbers in the G-League, averaging 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.2 dishes, and 1.7 blocks a game.

The Golden State Warriors are well-known for picking promising players, training them to reach a whole different level, and fulfill their potential. They might be having high hopes of Bender, who undoubtedly has some potential and with age on his side - he's still only 22 - Bender can be trained to be a solid contributor if he shows some guts in his small stint.