NBA News: Golden State Warriors sign Mychal Mulder to a multi-year deal

Golden State Warriors have signed Mychal Mulder to a multi-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Below are the tweets by Anthony that report the signing:

Some news: Warriors have signed Mychal Mulder to a multi-year deal. Liked him enough to keep him under team control beyond the summer. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2020

Source: It’s a multi-year non-guaranteed minimum deal for Mychal Mulder. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2020

The Warriors had signed the sharpshooter to a 10-day contract earlier and were reasonably impressed by his potential. Mulder played six games for the franchise and averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 dishes per game. He shot well from beyond the three-point line and finished with a rate of 35.6% per game.

As previously reported, Steve Kerr was positive about Mulder's comeback to the lineup. He believed that Warriors are going to sign him for another 10-day contract. However, the back office had other plans, and instead, they signed the former Kentucky Wildcat for a multi-year deal.

The star power of the Warriors will be back next season. Stephen Curry has already made his return to the squad. Klay Thompson, on the other hand, is recovering well from the injury.

Both the guards will be needing support from the bench next year, and this is where Mulder comes into the picture. Mulder can knock down those three-pointers, coming off the bench.

The Warriors are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 15-49 this season. They play the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at the Chase Center.