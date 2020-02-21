NBA News: Isaiah Thomas would welcome a return to the Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas is currently a free agent

What's the news?

After spending the first half of the season with the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Thomas finds himself without a team after being waived by the L.A. Clippers. Following his trade and subsequent release, Thomas was linked with a return to the Boston Celtics, although president of basketball operations Danny Ainge quickly ruled out any prospect of a reunion this season.

Nevertheless, Ainge hinted that a future move for Thomas was possible, and the point guard told Hoops Hype that he would welcome a return to Boston.

"For sure, if the opportunity presented itself. I hold no grudges, and they know that. I have genuine love for the city of Boston. If that were to happen, I’d love to be part of what they have going on. You never know. I’m always open for any opportunity to be in the NBA and play the game that I love at the highest level. If that opportunity presents itself, for sure. Time has passed."

In case you didn't know...

After spending time with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, Thomas was traded to the Celtics in February 2015. He appeared from the bench during the second half of the 2015-16 campaign, but established himself as a starter the following season, and was named as an All-Star in both 2016 and 2017.

Thomas' best season came during the 2016-17 campaign as he averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over 76 appearances, although he was controversially traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017. Since his departure, Thomas has spent time with the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Wizards - but has been limited to just 94 appearances due to injuries and a lack of form.

The heart of the matter

Thomas was a solid performer over the first half of the season with the Wizards, averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes. Admittedly, the 31-year-old's best years are now behind him, although there is no reason why the Celtics shouldn't bring him back in a reserve role if he is available on a minimum deal.

What's next?

Thomas' former team is back in action on Friday as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Celtics then face a huge matchup with the Lakers on Sunday.