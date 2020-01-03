NBA News: Jimmy Butler parts ways with the Jordan Brand

Butler now becomes a sneaker-free agent, having parted ways with Jordan Brand

Jimmy Butler and Jordan Brand had a contract until September 30 this year. However, both parties have decided to part ways in a mutual agreement revealed today. Butler now becomes a sneaker-free agent and is expected to begin the discussions with other brands soon, probably before the All-Star break next month.

Butler had earlier signed a deal with Adidas when he was a rookie in Chicago in 2011. He moved to Jordan Brand after taking a 75% pay cut in 2015. With Jordan's contract coming to an end, a lot of competitors will take a keen interest in this All-Star player, with Puma and New Balance expected to be the frontrunners for his services.

Jimmy is having an exceptional season this year around with Miami Heat soaring high in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat are 24-9 this season and sit third in the East.

On a personal level, Jimmy's currently enjoying one of his most productive and all-round seasons of his career. He's averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and dishing 6.6 assists per night. Shooting 43% from the field, the 30-year-old also averages two steals and 0.6 blocks per game - while recently being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

With all of that in mind, it will be interesting to see which brand gets their hands on this All-Star in the upcoming days.