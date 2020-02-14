NBA News: Karl-Anthony Towns set to 'miss multiple games' due to wrist injury

Karl-Anthony Towns missed the Minnesota Timberwolves' home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday due to an injury to his left wrist. Towns underwent an MRI scan on the injury on Tuesday, and while the center will undergo further tests during the All-Star break, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic is reporting that the 24-year-old is set to miss at multiple games with the injury:

Exactly how long Karl-Anthony Towns will be out with a left wrist injury remains unknown, but it is expected that he will miss multiple games when the Wolves resume playing after the break next week.

While Towns only missed five games over his first four seasons in the league, he missed 15 games earlier this season due to a sprained left knee. Heading into All-Star Weekend, the center has made just 35 appearances - and his injury troubles undoubtedly impacted his prospects of making a third consecutive All-Star roster.

Despite Minnesota's woeful season, the New Jersey native has continued to perform well when on the court, averaging a career-high 26.5 points while also contributing 10.8 rebounds. He is also shooting 50.8% from the field, and 41.2% from beyond the arc. Towns' playmaking skills have also continued to develop, and his tally of 4.4 assists per contest put him among the most creative bigs in the NBA.

At 16-37, the Timberwolves have nothing to play for over the final months of the season, and Towns will be given plenty of time to recover from his latest injury. However, the Wolves will be eager for the center to mesh with new signing D'Angelo Russell as the team aims to build some momentum that they can take into the 2020-21 season.