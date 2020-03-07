NBA News: Kenny Atkinson and the Brooklyn Nets decide to part ways

Atkinson's role was instrumental in developing a winning culture in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets management has finally decided to let Kenny Atkinson go and have appointed Jacque Vaughn as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the year. Nets' General Manager Sean Marks was quoted saying the following:

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team. This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time," said General Manager Sean Marks.

Marks further went on to admit that Atkinson played an integral role in forming an identity and developing players over the past four seasons and that the foundation he helped put into place will be carried forward into the future.

Moreover, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reported that some of the players in the locker room wanted him out, although there's no clarity about who these individuals were. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had praised Kenny publicly during the preseason.

Source tells me in regards to Kenny Atkinson’s departure: “(Some) of the players wanted him gone.” — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 7, 2020

Atkinson went 118-190 with one playoff appearance during his Nets tenure, improving from 20 wins to 28 wins, to 42 wins just last year.

The Nets are currently 28-34 (0.452) on the season without Durant and Irving and seem comfortably on their way to bagging a postseason berth.