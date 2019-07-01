NBA News: Kevin Durant set to announce free agency decision later today

Kevin Durant is set to announce his free-agency decision this evening

Free Agency is finally here, and the entire NBA is eagerly awaiting to see where Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard will land. Alongside LeBron James, Leonard and Durant are arguably among the NBA's best three players, and the addition of either player will immediately transform a team into contention.

With so much on the line, both players were expected to mull over their options before announcing a decision next week, however, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Durant will announce his decision tonight.

Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

This comes as a major surprise, although Durant is no stranger to shaking up free agency. Back in 2016, Durant stunned the basketball world by announcing his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Even more shocking was the fact that the 2014 MVP opted to depart the franchise that drafted him in favor of joining a Golden State Warriors team that was coming off a season in which they won 73 regular-season games.

Durant has won two titles during his three-year spell in Golden State, and the team is keen to sign him to a new five-year max contract. However, Durant's time with the Warriors hasn't been all plain sailing, and his on-court bust-up with Draymond Green was one of the most discussed moments from the 18-19 season.

The New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Clippers have all been pursuing Durant, and recent rumors have suggested that the 10-time All-Star was considering linking up with Leonard on the Knicks or Clippers.

It is worth noting that the team who secures Durant's future will be without the superstar for the 19-20 season. Durant ruptured his Achilles during the NBA Finals and will be 32 by the time he returns to the court. However, teams are still willing to go all-in to get their man, and Durant's impending decision could change the landscape of the NBA.