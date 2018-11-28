NBA 18/19: Lakers urged to trade Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST News 119 // 28 Nov 2018, 03:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram be on their way out of LA?

Lakers trade rumors have been gaining momentum over the last week with the likes of Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, and JR Smith all being linked with a move to Los Angeles. With the franchise potentially looking to make a big move, a number of the current roster may have to eventually make way.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith today urged the Los Angeles Lakers to trade away both Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. Both players were drafted by the Lakers over the last few years, with Brandon Ingram the number two pick in 2016 and Lonzo Ball the second pick the following year.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take show, Smith argued that Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma were the two most valuable young players on the team, whereas Ingram and Ball were expandable. He also stated his belief that Magic Johnson was currently working on a trade behind the scenes and highlighted that the Lakers need to get a shooter.

The full video of Stephen A Smith on First Take can be seen below:

Magic Johnson is going to move somebody, I personally believe it should be Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball - Stephen A. Smith

Smith is known to have a number of sources within the NBA, so his claim that Magic Johnson is working on a trade is a serious development. The franchise has been hesitant to trade any of their young core so far, however, they will eventually have to sacrifice some players if they want to trade a player such as Anthony Davis.

It will be interesting to see who those players will be over the next few weeks.

Let us know below if you think the Lakers should trade away Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. Also visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.