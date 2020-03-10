NBA News: League will curb locker room access to battle Coronavirus spread

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been taking precautionary steps against the Coronavirus outbreak

Amid Coronavirus concerns, the league has put forward another precautionary measure by limiting locker room access to only essential team personnel. Only coaches, players, general managers and basketball and public relations staff will be permitted to enter team locker rooms.

League told teams these are among recommendations of infectious disease and public health experts. Essential team personnel in locker room would include coaches, front office, basketball staff, PR staff, etc). https://t.co/aCUQmkiLXC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2020

It was also reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe that the league held a conference call with team owners on Wednesday to discuss "next steps for teams". Wojnarowski further reported that team owners and executives are getting more and more concerned, and a string of drastic steps could be on the way.

The NBA has already instructed teams to single out "essential personnel" for games that might be played with no fans in the arenas.

LeBron James has already expressed his displeasure about playing in empty stadiums and has made it fairly clear that he won't play if that happens. Players across the league are showing mixed reactions to the Coronavirus spread and the league's steps to curtail it thus far.

While Italy has already banned fans from all sporting events for a month, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has also suspended its season in February. The NBA would be facing huge losses in terms of branding, endorsements and tickets as well, if it does go down the same road.