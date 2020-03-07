NBA News: LeBron James’ All-Star Game jersey sells for record $630,000

69th NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James is shattering records on and off the court. In the recently held NBA auctions, James' NBA All-Star 2020 jersey was sold at a whopping $630,300- which was the record for the highest-selling present-day NBA jersey.

Below is the tweet by ESPN's Darren Rovell:

LeBron’s 2020 All-Star Game jersey sold last night on @NBAAUCTIONS for $630,000, shattering the record paid for a modern NBA jersey. The previous high for a LeBron Jersey? $192,000 for his high school jersey he wore on the SI cover. pic.twitter.com/dHTKrcjc3i — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 6, 2020

LeBron James wore #2 on his jersey during the A-Stars to honor Gianna, Kobe Bryant's daughter. Both Kobe and his daughter tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January.

The money generated from the auction will be donated to the Mamba On Three Fund, and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, in honor of late Kobe Bryant.

This season has been an excellent one for LeBron James. His team, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting on top of the Western Conference rankings with a record of 47-13. They have been solid this season and are on the verge of making it to the playoffs. For the Lakers, this will be a first playoff visit after the 2012-2013 season.

The Lakers have won their last two games and will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at home. This game will be an important one for both sides as they look to make a point before the real test begins.