NBA News: LeBron James’ company sued over Trademark infringement

LeBron James' Company, Uninterrupted LLC, was sued by Maryland's nonprofit youth development company named Game Plan Inc. for trademark infringement. Game Plan Inc is an organization that deals with students in colleges and schools and educate them, helping them excel in sports and academics.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Game Plan Inc. has claimed that they owned the trademark- “I Am More Than An Athlete” before James started using it. They also have the trademark registration for the use of the phrase in the T-shirts.

Lebron James started using the phrase in 2018. This phrase has been used in various Nike items of clothing and also used on certain TV series on ESPN. Game Plan Inc has also named ESPN and Nike in their complaint.

ESPN and Nike did not comment about the issue, but James' company denied the allegations and responded with the following statement:

The complaint filed by Game Plan today is meritless and contains numerous factual inaccuracies,” the company said. “Uninterrupted owns prior rights in and to the More Than An Athlete trademark.”

Controversies are nothing new for Lebron James, and we hope he gets through this one soon. Lebron and the Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.