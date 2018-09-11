Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA News: LeBron James to produce a TV series inspired by Ben Simmons' childhood

Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
News
39   //    11 Sep 2018, 18:55 IST

LeBron James and Ben Simmons in a regular season game last season.
LeBron James and Ben Simmons in a regular season game last season.

What's the story?


Under the banner of SpringHill Entertainment, LeBron James along with childhood friend Maverick Carter plays the role of an executive producer for an NBC show that is based on Philadelphia 76ers' superstar Ben Simmons' childhood.


In case you didn't know


Over the past couple of years, James has been a producer on multiple shows that aired on television. SpringHill Entertainment, a company founded by him and Carter in collaboration with Warner Bros. has already been part of plenty of projects since its inception in 2015.


Heart of the matter


Here's the official logline for the project: Inspired by the life of NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, "Brotherly Love" centers on a unique sibling relationship within a multi-ethnic family. Together, they pursue their dreams while navigating life in the spotlight in Philadelphia, a passionate city where sports is in your blood, and your blood is always boiling.

Now, what makes Simmons' childhood so intriguing you ask?

Well, Simmons was born in Australia to an Australian mother and an American father that played professional basketball. The couple raised their two children - Simmons and Sean Tribe - along with four half-siblings. Both Simmons and Tribe are consulting producers on this project.

Brotherly Love, a show that is slated to get the small-screen comedy treatment, hails from Warner Bros and has received a script commitment plus a penalty from NBC.


Author's Take


Moving to Los Angeles, James was bound to get busy in expanding his media house and production ventures. Not that he wasn't doing it over the past couple of years in Cleveland but this is certainly a sign of things to come, especially with his base moving to LA at least for the next three years.

Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
Fetching more content...
