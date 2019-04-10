×
NBA News: LeBron James urged to reconsider his future with the Lakers by Stephen A Smith

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
62   //    10 Apr 2019, 23:32 IST

LeBron James' first season with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't turned out as planned
LeBron James' first season with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't turned out as planned

After a dismal season, the Lakers have been thrown into further disarray over the last 24 hours. Magic Johnson last night announced his resignation as president of basketball operations and resigned on the spot - a decision that reportedly caught Jeanie Buss off guard. 

Recent reports have also speculated that the Lakers will struggle to attract a second All-Star this summer, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are expected to snub the Los Angeles franchise. 

In light of this, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has urged LeBron James to reconsider his future with the Lakers:

'He should reconsider his future in LA... They're not loving LeBron James much right now (Lakers fans). He had a better chance of making things happen when he was still in Cleveland than coming to LA and struggling. So LeBron James has to think about all that and make the call'

James joined the Lakers last summer on a four-year, $153.3 million contract. The Los Angeles franchise hoped that the arrival of the NBA's best player would end their five-year playoff drought, however, the Lakers have once again struggled.

A strong start to the season was compounded by an injury to James that forced the All-Star to miss nearly 20 games - while other key members of the roster such as Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram have also missed substantial time. 

Ultimately, the Lakers look set to finish 10th with a record well under .500, and the franchise now faces a pivotal summer. 

You can find the full video of Stephen A Smith's appearance on First Take below:

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Lakers should consider trading away LeBron James.

Also, don't forget to visit our dedicated Basketball section for all the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

