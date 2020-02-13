NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers not worried about playoff seeding

The purple-and-gold have been hit emotionally after Kobe's demise.

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 41-12 (0.774) on the season, after they beat Denver Nuggets on the road for a resilient 120-116 overtime win. Their current record leads all other Western Conference teams by 4 games, as the Lakers look steady enough to finish as the top seed.

However, maintaining the playoff seeding does not occur as an impinging thought in James' mind.

"We don't talk about it," said LeBron after the Lakers' gritty road win. "For us, we would love to play in front of our home fans as much as we can. We love being there with our Lakers faithful. But at the end of the day, you go out and play each and every game like it's its own game. You can't worry about what could happen the following day. You can only look at the present, like we did tonight."

The status quo in LA

Heading into the All-Star break, the Lakers have won seven of their last 10 matchups, and sit atop the West standings, despite having pulled no moves at all before the February 6 trade deadline. The team chemistry is genuine and evident.

Moreover, the All-Star coupling of Anthony Davis and LeBron James has been paying dividends throughout the first half of the regular season. Given the current drive of this defensive-minded squad, the organization is not far from tasting Championship glory come June.