NBA News: Magic Johnson finds Clippers' depth better than the Lakers'

Earvin "Magic" Johnson

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers has started heating up as we approach the culmination point of the regular season. The Lakers have a better record (41-12) than the Clippers (37-18) and sit at the top of the table in the West. However, the Clippers are not far behind, sitting at the third place of the Western Conference standings.

The two teams have faced each other twice this season, and the Clippers have emerged victorious on both occasions. Not only have the Clippers defeated the Lakers twice, but they have also strengthened their roster with the recent additions. The Lakers, on the other hand, have not made any addition to the roster yet.

With most experts declaring the Clippers a better team than the Lakers, Magic Johnson is no different. Johnson had earlier predicted a Clippers vs. Lakers Western Conference Final, with the winner facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. On being asked about which LA team will be on the top, Johnson said that Clippers' depth is better than the Lakers. He further added that the Lakers need a third scorer who can stand by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

These were Magic Johnson's exact words according to USA Today:

“If you look at man-for-man, (the Clippers are) probably better than (the Lakers) in terms of the bench. But to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, to me, they are going to be the key and they are going to have to dominate in that series. Then we’re going to need that third scorer.”