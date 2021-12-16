NBA News: Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, along with rapper Meek Mill hosted 26 children, adversely affected by criminal justice system for a VIP experience at the 76ers vs Heat game

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Miami Heat for a Wednesday night fixture at the Wells Fargo Center. The game ended with the 76ers conceding their 14th loss of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Present for the game at the courtside were 26 kids thrilled to a VIP experience with the Philadelphia 76ers' co-owner Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. The gesture was organized and executed by the Reform Alliance for children affected by the criminal justice system. In 2019, Mill, Rubin alongside Jay Z et al founded the organization, with the objective of effecting change to the probation system.

The kids were taken through a whole program that saw them receive jersey kits and were involved in an exhibition game with high profile individuals like rap artiste Lil Baby, Tiktok celebrities, Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio and their parents.

The children were exposed to fun and luxury as they were lodged in a suite, and given premium access to the Philadelphia 76ers locker room and courtside, along with their parents. They were allowed to quiz Doc Rivers and each of them got gifts and basketball gear from Rubin's apparel and were given a special dinner.

The Philadelphia 76ers concede their 14th loss of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Miami Heat

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers is defended by Trevor Ariza #8 and Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at American Airlines Arena on May 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

The Philadelphia 76ers came into the game from a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies with Joel Embiid sitting the game out. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat suffered a defeat to the young Cleveland Cavaliers team.

By the end of the first quarter, the 76ers were behind by 11 points as they could only muster 18 points with Embiid leading the way with 8 points. With the Heat losing three of their best players - Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro - Gabe Vincent stepped up and thrilled the audience.

He recorded a 50% shooting accuracy from the field for the Heat. He was phenomenal from beyond the arc as he posted seven out of 12 attempted three-pointers. Gabe registered 26 points to help the Heat clinch victory over the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers' key player Joel Embiid had a poor outing, only posting 17 points in 37 minutes of game time on the court. Although he recorded 14 rebounds and five assists, he was terrible from beyond the arc, only netting 1-of-5 attempts.

Tyrese Maxey was the standout player for the 76ers, recording 27 points, three rebounds and five assists. He completed 11 of 15 field goals attempted and 2-of-4 three-points attempted, but it wasn't enough as the 76ers were edged out by a five-point margin.

