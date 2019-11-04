NBA News: Phoenix Suns could sign a new center as DeAndre Ayton joins suspended list

DeAndre Ayton is serving a 25-game suspension

What's the news?

With less than a week of the new season played, DeAndre Ayton was hit with a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the league's anti-drug program. The second-year center will also lose around $2m in salary and his suspension has left the Phoenix Suns short at the five.

Nevertheless, Ayton has now served five games of his suspension and ESPN's Bobby Marks is reporting the Suns could look to bring in a temporary replacement after moving Ayton to the suspended list:

Deandre Ayton has now missed five-games and will be moved to the suspended list. The roster transaction now allows Phoenix to add a player to the roster, despite having 15 guaranteed contracts. Ayton is available to play on Dec. 17 at LAC. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 3, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Following an outstanding season for the Arizona Wildcats, the Suns selected Ayton with the first pick in the 2018 draft. In his debut season, Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

However due to his suspension, he has featured just once this season: posting 18 points and 11 rebounds during the Suns' opening night win over the Sacramento Kings.

The heart of the matter

Entering the season, the Suns were expected to be among the NBA's worst teams but have started the campaign with a 4-2 record, earning wins over the Warriors and Clippers along the way.

With that in mind, it makes sense that they bring in a veteran center during Ayton's ongoing suspension and there are several veteran free agents available.

Joakim Noah, Amir Johnson and Marcin Gortat could all make an instant impact, while the Suns have nothing to lose by signing one of the trio for the next six weeks and potentially more.

What's next?

The Suns will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season when taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. They will then face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Thursday.