Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA News Round-Up, Oct. 3: Latest in Jimmy Butler Trade Request Saga; KD to New York?

Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
42   //    04 Oct 2018, 13:36 IST

Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant at the 2017 NBA Global Games in China
Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant at the 2017 NBA Global Games in China

At the time of writing (Oct. 4), we are just under two weeks away from the NBA's 2018-19 season opener in Boston and Oakland respectively. And as happy as we are that the world's best basketball league is up and running again, it's not too harsh to say that a majority of the preseason action is unwatchable.

That's the case every year and not just this season.

Having said that, the NBA is never short of any news. Other than August, the league, in this age of social media, has something to offer almost every day. And Wednesday (Oct. 3) was no different. Although headlined by the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota, there were few small and big notable headlines across the league that made noise.

Here's a recap of all of that:

Dirk Nowitzki could be out for weeks with a foot injury

Dallas Mavericks Media Day
Dirk Nowitzki at the 2018 Dallas Mavericks Media Day

By featuring in the 2018-19 season, Dirk Nowitzki will hold the record for the most NBA seasons with a single franchise (21) but that 21st campaign probably might not start on opening night. He is slated to miss 'weeks" as he continues to deal with some soreness in his left foot.

In China, on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks' coach Rick Carlisle said "He [Nowitzki] won't do anything on this trip", per the Dallas Morning NewsEddie Sefko. He further added:


"I can't give you any kind of a soft timeline. It's weeks, not days, as far as getting on the court for live action. He is making gradual progress. We're just not at a point where we can talk about a hard timeline."

Yes, he's 40 but Nowitzki has been quite durable in the twilight of his career, having played more than 75 games in four of the last five seasons. As things stand right now, he isn't confirmed to play in the team's season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 17

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Durant Jimmy Butler NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Latest NBA Trade News & Updates NBA Rumors
Yash Matange
FEATURED WRITER
NBA News Round-Up, Sep. 27: T-Wolves Asked for Ben...
RELATED STORY
Jimmy Butler vs Klay Thompson: Who's the best two-way...
RELATED STORY
Jimmy Butler Rumors: T-Wolves' All-Star requests Trade,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Best fits for Jimmy Butler in 2019
RELATED STORY
The Butler did it
RELATED STORY
NBA: The 5 best free agent moves for the 2019 offseason
RELATED STORY
ESPN NBA rank: 5 Players they ranked too low
RELATED STORY
NBA GOATs Top 50: Kevin Garnett - #20
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Western Conference 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us