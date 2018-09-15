NBA News Round-up, Sep. 14: Joakim Noah and Knicks to part ways; Spurs wanted Embiid or Simmons in proposed Kawhi Trade

Yash Matange FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 120 // 15 Sep 2018, 11:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Left to Right: Joakim Noah, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons

We, basketball fans, are in that short lull period in September between the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony and the team's media day. It's usually a short two-week gap but it's nerve-wracking nonetheless.

After a long summer with no basketball, the anticipation of the season tip-off has gotten us impatient. Fortunately, there isn't a lack of activity, it's just low. All the free agency drama is more or less done in June, after which we have a really down month in August.

But in this age of social media where multiple reliable and trust-worthy writers drop tit-bits as reports serve as great information to the public. So without further ado, we bring to you the latest buzz from everything on Friday (September 14th):

#1 JR Smith approves of the Kyrie to New York buzz

Kyrie Irving and JR Smith

Kyrie Irving is all set to become a free-agent in 2019.

In his one-year stint so far with the Boston Celtics, he hasn't had a fallout of any kind with anybody in the organization or at least it hasn't been reported yet. All he did was be clear on the fact that he wouldn't be signing an extension with the franchise in the summer of 2018.

While that did create a lot of buzz, there is a very logical explanation to that - it simply does not make sense for Irving financially to sign that extension now instead of next year as a free agent. Obviously not signing an extension, got the rumors going and soon he was linked to the New York Knicks. Some reports even stated that he was the Knicks' primary target next offseason.

On Friday, JR Smith, Kyrie's former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers, had his say on all the Kyrie to Knicks talk.

what do you know J.R.

HELLO THERE 👀 pic.twitter.com/FNZKg9sMrL — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 14, 2018

Smith is not one to shy away from expressing his opinions. His relationship with Kyrie hasn't exactly been documented as well where we can take his word for what is going to transpire next offseason. But he does add fuel to the fire.

1 / 4 NEXT