NBA News Roundup, April 1st 2019: Zion Williamson NBA bound, Jimmy Butler to the Lakers and more

Duke and Zion Williamson were sent crashing out of the NCAA tournament last night

The NBA season is quickly coming to a close, however, there is no shortage of stories developing around the league. April is a time in which the NBA playoffs are on the horizon for many teams, while others are already looking towards trades and the upcoming draft.

So, with this in mind, here are all the NBA stories you need to know for April 1st.

LeBron James shut down for the remainder of the season

LeBron James' first season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been disappointing

The Los Angeles Lakers are already out of the playoff race, although after a difficult season, the team is looking to finish the season strongly. Luke Walton's men have recorded four wins over their last five games, with LeBron James almost averaging a triple-double in that time.

However, James' first season in Los Angeles now looks to be over after the Lakers made the decision to shut him down for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite the Lakers having nothing left to play for, Walton yesterday told ESPN that the Lakers still had a tough time in convincing the 34-year-old to sit:

He wants to play. My understanding from the medical staff, they finally said, 'Look, it's just not worth it anymore. Let's make sure you have a healthy summer.' We'll move forward without him on the floor for the final six.

James sustained a left groin tear on Christmas Day, missing the subsequent 17 games. The veteran's absence coincided with a poor stretch of form, and the Lakers were not able to recover lost ground when the 15-time All-Star finally returned.

With James' debut season now over, his stat line reads 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. In the 55 games he played, James also managed eight triple-doubles (4th best total in the NBA).

