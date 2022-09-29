NBA News Roundup: Analyst believes Joel Embiid could be the best player in the NBA this upcoming season, Devin Booker opens up on Phoenix Suns' player-coach situation, and more - September 29, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is currently viewed as a perennial top-five player by most NBA fans and analysts. However, according to one analyst, Embiid could take the title of the best player across league in the upcoming season.

In other news, Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker recently opened up about the tense situation between teammate Deandre Ayton and coach Monty Williams.

On that nore, here's the latest news from around the NBA as of Sept. 29th, 2022.

Analyst believes Joel Embiid could be the best player in the NBA this season

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

Joel Embiid has come close to winning MVP in each of the last two seasons. He finished second in MVP voting to Denver Nuggets superstar point-center Nikola Jokic in both 2021 and 2022. As a result, most fans and analysts now view Embiid as a perennial top five player.

However, NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor believes Embiid could even become the best player in the entire league this upcoming season. On a recent episode of "The Mismatch”, O’Connor spoke about where Embiid ranks among the NBA's best players.

"He very well may be the best player in the NBA. It's possible," O'Connor said.

“Like right now Giannis (Antetokounmpo) has got that perch. And right now when you're talking about the top four or five guys in the league ... If I told you that this season this guy (Embiid) is going to be the best player in the NBA, it's not a stretch. He might have been the best player in the league last year," O’Connor continued.

It’s still up for debate on who the best player in the league is. ESPN recently ranked Giannis Antetokounmpo as the league’s best player in their 2022 “NBArank.” Embiid was ranked fourth behind Antetokounmpo as well as Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Joel Embiid will look to lead the Sixers to their first NBA Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2001 this season. If he can do so, he may be able to start moving up more people’s rankings.

For more from the The Mismatch on the Sixers, check out their full podcast here.

Devin Booker Speaks on tense Phoenix Suns’ player-coach situation

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The Phoenix Suns recently had their media day amidst a tense vibe. Tensions between Suns big man Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams appeared particularly high.

Ayton told one reporter that he hasn’t spoken with Williams since the Suns' elimination from the playoffs. However, Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker recently relieved some of the tension by saying that he hasn’t spoken much with Williams this summer either.

In an interview with Phoenix Suns reporter Duane Rankin, Booker spoke about his offseason communication with Williams.

"I didn’t talk to coach much at all this summer, either. It's a long season, we're with each other every day. I think it's fine to get away from each other," Booker said.

"I mean, we see each other more than we see our families. So, I think it's always good to get away, get quiet, and remove yourself from this industry and lifestyle," Booker continued.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Devin Booker when asked about Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton having not spoken since Game 7.



Will this be a distraction?



"No. Guys look good to me." "I didnt talk to Coach much this summer, either."Devin Booker when asked about Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton having not spoken since Game 7.Will this be a distraction?"No. Guys look good to me." #Suns "I didnt talk to Coach much this summer, either."Devin Booker when asked about Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton having not spoken since Game 7.Will this be a distraction?"No. Guys look good to me." #Suns https://t.co/8lxPmFGIAi

Deandre Ayton has good reason to be upset with Monty Williams. He was benched during Game 7 of the second round versus the Dallas Mavericks due to lack of effort. Ayton was about to enter restricted free agency at the time, so the benching could have impacted his free agency offers.

However, Ayton still received a very lucrative four-year, $133 million contract from the Pacers, which was matched by Phoenix. He still has the incentive to live up to his contract this season.

When Booker was asked if the tense situation between Ayton and Williams could impact their upcoming season, he seemed very dismissive.

"No. Guys look good to me," Booker said.

Overall, it looks like the Phoenix Suns should be able to overcome their internal drama as they look to redeem themselves this season.

LaMelo Ball hopes to have Miles Bridges back next season

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

After being charged with three felony counts earlier this offseason, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges remains unsigned. Depending on the results of his upcoming trial, his entire career could even be over. However, Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is still hoping Bridges is able to return to the team at some point this season.

During the Hornets' media day, Ball was asked about Bridges’ situation.

"I definitely miss him, talking to him day after day, seeing what it is," said Ball.

"But other than that, I haven't really heard too much or anything. I'm hoping we get him. I’m not really trying to throw negative energy. Just keep it positive," Ball continued.

Bridges is coming off a career-best season where he averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 49.1% shooting. At just 24 years old, Bridges appeared to be one of the Hornets’ key franchise building blocks. So it makes sense that Ball would want him back.

However, it’s looking unlikely that that will be the case. Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of their eyes. He was charged with “one count of injuring a child’s parent”, and “two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.”

Bridges pleaded not guilty to the charges back in July, but there is concrete evidence that will be working against him in the upcoming trial. If Bridges is found guilty, he faces up to 12 years in prison, a sentence that would basically cover the rest of his NBA career.

For more details on the Miles Bridges situation, check out this article.

Anthony Davis reacts to LA Lakers' underdog status for the upcoming season

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

The LA Lakers were supposed to be NBA title contenders last season. Instead, they finished with a 33-49 record and missed the playoffs. So this season, the Lakers are taking more of an underdog approach according to Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis.

During the Lakers’ media day, Davis spoke to ESPN about his mindset entering the season.

"We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder," Davis said.

"We're the underdogs. Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do, but they're not talking about us, and that's fine. You know, we'd rather be under the radar," Davis said.

The Lakers still have some very big names on their roster, including superstar LeBron James and former superstar Russell Westbrook, in addition to Davis. So it will certainly be tough for the team to fly under the radar. The Lakers will be under the media spotlight all season as they usually are.

However, maybe reduced expectations for the team will help them to surprise some people and have a bounce-back year. At this point, just making the playoffs in the crowded Western Conference would be a big step up from last year.

For more on Anthony Davis' interview with ESPN, check out this article.

NBA analyst asserts Luka Doncic is as special as LeBron James

Dallas Mavericks Media Day

At just 23 years old, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has already established himself as one of the top five players in the league. Many fans and analysts believe Doncic also has the potential to be an all-time great player. According to ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson, Doncic is even as special as LeBron James, arguably the greatest player of all time.

During a recent “Road Trippin'” Podcast, Jefferson spoke about Doncic’s upside.

"Luka is as special as Bron," Jefferson said.

"Luka is that special. The way he plays the game, what he's able to do, the dominance that he's had at an early, early, early age. Like the game is a joke for him. He's playing a different game," Jefferson continued.

Jefferson also touched on the similarities between James and Doncic’s games.

"Now, does he have the physical gifts to play as long as LeBron has played? That's yet to be seen. But currently, does he have the same type of 'they're playing a different type of basketball game than everyone else?' Yes." Jefferson said.

Doncic has averaged 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game over his first four seasonsin the NBA. His playoff averages are 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. Doncic’s scoring average of 32.5PPG through 28 playoff games is currently second all-time, only behind NBA legend Michael Jordan. So Richard Jefferson’s bold claims are certainly justified.

Jefferson's full segment on Doncic begins at the 28:56 mark below

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far