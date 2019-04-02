×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, April 2nd, 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from injury, Stephen Curry names his all-time NBA top 5 and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    02 Apr 2019, 19:21 IST

The Greek Freak last night returned for the Milwaukee Bucks
The Greek Freak last night returned for the Milwaukee Bucks

The 2018/19 NBA season is quickly coming to a close. The playoffs are set to take place later this month, whereas a number of struggling teams have already turned their attention towards next season.

Due to this, there is no shortage of stories developing around the league, and here we will take a look at the NBA stories you need to know for April 2nd.

Zion Williamson could get his own signature sneaker

Zion Williamson's Duke career came to an end last week
Zion Williamson's Duke career came to an end last week

Now that his college career has come to a close, Zion Williamson is expected to command a lot of interest from a number of sportswear brands. The likes of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour are all expected to make big offers to the teenager, and ESPN is reporting that Zion could become only the second player since 2003 to enter the league with his own shoe:

For Williamson, the inclusion of a signature sneaker could be necessary to seal the deal. Only nine players in league history have had a signature shoe for their rookie season.

The 18-year-old wore Nike sneakers throughout the duration of his college career, although his future with the brand is not certain. If Williamson signs a signature shoe deal, he will become just the 20th active player to do so.

Stephen Curry reveals his list of all-time NBA players

Steph Curry was promoting his upcoming series 'Stephen vs. The Game'
Steph Curry was promoting his upcoming series 'Stephen vs. The Game'

Last night, during a promotional event for his upcoming Facebook Watch docuseries 'Stephen vs. The Game', Stephen Curry was asked to name the five players he considered the best in history.

After mulling over the question, Curry named Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Magic Johnson as his five picks. While none of his Warriors teammates made the list, there was a place for James, who Curry has battled against in the last four NBA finals.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Brooklyn Nets Stephen Curry Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
NBA 2019: Who should be MVP - James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update, McCollum setback and more
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The future of NBA
RELATED STORY
Top 7 contenders for the NBA MVP 2018-19 award
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs James Harden - Who has had the better season so far?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis’ Strong Case for MVP
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA MVP Race: Ranking the Top 5 Contenders
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2018-19: Ranking All-Star MVP Frontrunners
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2019: Analyzing the starting lineup of Team Giannis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us