NBA News Roundup, Friday, April 12th: Draymond Green could be traded to the Lakers, Kings interested in Luke Walton, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Apr 2019, 14:40 IST

The 2018/19 NBA regular season has now come to a close, although basketball fans only have a short wait until the playoffs begin on Saturday. 

Eliminated teams are also busy as they gear up for both the upcoming NBA draft and a potentially pivotal offseason. So, here is all the latest news from around the league that you need to know for April 12th.

Warriors would consider trading Draymond Green

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft, Draymond Green has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. Despite flying under the radar during his first few years in the NBA, Green has transformed into one of the league's best players -- playing an influential role in the Warriors' championship wins in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Nevertheless, Green's contract will expire next season, and the three-time All-Star has repeatedly stated his intentions to pen a maximum deal. Having just turned 29, it is unknown if the Warriors will be willing to meet Green's demands, and according to Matt Burke of Metro Bet - Golden State may consider trading Green to the Lakers:

Regarding the Warriors, it’s not looking like Klay Thompson is going anywhere. But if Golden State can find a trade partner for Draymond Green this summer they will no doubt jump at the opportunity.
The Lakers have wanted to steal some of Golden State’s mojo for a while now and could also wind up calling Bob Myers. Or if Myers takes the Lakers job, which has been rumored in recent days, maybe he tries to bring Draymond with him.

During the 18/19 regular season, Green averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

