NBA News Roundup, Friday, April 19th: Gordon Hayward to the Cavs, Jayson Tatum open to trade, and more

Hayward is among the player's being linked with a trade

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

Teams are preparing for busy offseasons, and a number of stars continue to be linked with trades. So, here are the biggest NBA news stories and rumors you need to know for April 19th.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in Gordon Hayward

Could Gordon Hayward exit the Boston Celtics?

Despite returning to full fitness this season, Gordon Hayward's impact in Boston has divided opinion. The 29-year-old has failed to hold down a regular starting spot, and he finished the regular season averaging just 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Nevertheless, Hayward has started the 2019 playoffs in fine form, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is suggesting that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be interested in acquiring the former All-Star:

The Cavs would gladly take the polarizing Hayward, who was an All-Star in Utah before his horrific leg injury. He would be the main prize, the exception to Cleveland demanding a draft pick or ascending player on a rookie deal.

Hayward is healthy now and will have a full off-season to try to regain his old form, possibly giving the Cavs another piece to accelerate their timeline. Put Hayward, 29, alongside Kevin Love, Collin Sexton and the duo added in Round One and suddenly Cleveland has the look of a playoff team.

Of course, this hypothetical Boston-Cleveland swap would have to be a bigger move because of Hayward’s $32.7 million salary number. A trade would probably involve the expiring contracts of John Henson or Jordan Clarkson.

Hayward is currently in the second year of a 4 year $128 million deal he signed in 2018 -- although due to their pursuit of Anthony Davis, the Celtics may be willing to let him leave.

