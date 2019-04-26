NBA News Roundup, Friday, April 26th: LeBron James tops NBA jersey sales, Oklahoma City Thunder departure? and more

Will the Oklahoma City Thunder look to trade Steven Adams?

With the 2019 playoffs now well underway, NBA fans are already speculating on who will be the main challengers for the title in a year's time. A number of high-profile stars will hit free agency this summer, and there are plenty of rumors regarding where the league's top stars will land.

NBA teams are also preparing for the upcoming draft, so here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for April 26th.

Steven Adams to exit the Thunder?

Steven Adams struggled as the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Portland Trail Blazers

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder crashed out of the playoffs in the first round for the third straight year. The Thunder have yet to win a playoff series since Kevin Durant exited back in 2016, and the Washington Post is reporting that Sam Presti may consider trading away Steven Adams:

Presti could try to trade Adams, a gritty center whose offensive rebounding and interior defensive presence have made him a strong fit alongside Westbrook and George.

But there are complicating factors of all kinds. Oklahoma City relies heavily on Adams thanks to a front line that is perilously thin, and he has proved to be one of the most dependable starting centers in the league. At the same time, he didn't play particularly well against the Blazers and is owed more than US$50 million over the next two seasons.

Would Presti be selling low by parting with a traditional center with no ability to shoot the three immediately after a dud series? Would he be forced to seek a center in return in an Adams deal, a la the Memphis Grizzlies' swap of Marc Gasol for Jonas Valanciunas of the Toronto Raptors?

Adams was selected by the Thunder with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 draft. The 25-year-old has started more than 400 regular season games for the Thunder, although he struggled to make much of an impact during the team's first-round exit to the Blazers.

